‘It could be you some day who needs an organ’

Health professionals and politicians have encouraged local to join the organ donor register and tell their loved ones of their wishes.

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson Councillor Patricia Logue and Foyle MLA Karen Mullan met with campaigners for the ‘Is Deontóir mé. An Deontóir thú? -I’m a donor. Are you a donor?’ campaign, who were in Derry to highlight organ donation and the case of young Dáithí Mac Gabhann, who was born with very rare heart condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, and now requires a heart transplant to save his life.

Colr. Logue said: “The more people who sign up to the donor register the greater number of people who will regain a better quality of life.

“The fact that you are more likely to need to receive an organ donation than becoming a donor needs to be reinforced as it could be you someday who is in need of an organ.

“I would appeal to people in Derry to sign up to the Donor register in one of the many ways available. And I would also encourage people to talk to their family and outline their preference for donation so that the burden is taken off the next of kin in case of a tragedy.”

Karen Mullan said: “I had the pleasure of meeting Dáithí’s daddy, granda and supporters on their visit to Derry. I fully support the @NHSOrganDonor Campaign.”

Free Derry Corner is raising awareness of Organ Donation Week 2018. You can register to become an organ donor using the QR barcode featured on the wall.