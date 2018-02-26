‘It’s like they are auditioning for Top Gear’ - Colr.

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly has said that boy racers are driving like they are auditioning for an episode of ‘Top Gear’ in a Derry city centre car park.

Colr. Kelly made the remarks after several residents complained about problems with young motorists congregating at William Street car park close to the city centre.

People living in the William Street and Brewster’s Close areas in particular have reported being disturbed by late night noise.

Colr. Kelly said: “Residents have been in contact about late night noise being created by so called ‘boy racers’ in the car park. This seems to be a growing problem with groups being displaced from other areas of the city and who are now congregating there.

“We all know that William Street is one of the busiest streets in the city and residents have to put up with a lot, particularly at night time.

“The last thing they need is a couple of people thinking they are auditioning for a part in an episode of ‘Top Gear’ within yards of local homes .”

The area is the latest in Derry to experience trouble with young people driving irresponsibly and causing a nuisance.

Colr. Kelly added: “It’s important that we find a lasting resolution to this issue. This is a busy car park during the day and at night time is used by many people going into the city centre so there has be a balancing act to what can be done with access to the car park.”