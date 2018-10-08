Italian jewellery ace ‘Rebecca’ to attend Derry Fashion Fest

The organisers of Derry’s Fashion Fest have received confirmation that a VIP from one of the biggest internationally renowned jewellery brands will attend this year’s event this weekend.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business team, who organise the annual Fashion Fest event that is scheduled to take place on Saturday October 13, have said they are delighted that Rebecca Testi, the marketing executive of Italian international brand, Rebecca, will be part of this year’s festival.

Rebecca jewellery is renowned worldwide for its high end, trend setting fashion jewellery and news that the company owner is travelling to Derry to be part of the festival is expected to create a real buzz among local fashionistas.

Rebecca Testi’s visit to Derry coincides with the launch of the new Rebecca department that is being launched at Bejeweled At Soul at an exclusive blogger brunch scheduled for Sunday October 14.

Welcoming the announcement, Danielle McNally from Derry City and Strabane District Council said having a brand of the calibre of Rebecca attending the Fashion Fest is hugely significant and a real coup for the event.

She said: “Rebecca is a really well known and highly prestigious jewellery brand that has taken every market by storm since its inception. It was established by designer, Alessandro Testi who named it after his daughter ‘Rebecca’.

“The range is 100% created in Italy, with a mix of traditional craftsmanship and modern technology in their head office in Florence, in the heart of Tuscany and remains a true family business to this day. To have Rebecca Testi coming to the Fashion Fest is a great endorsement of our event and a huge attraction for those coming along.”

Tracy Gillespie from Bejewelled At Soul has secured Rebecca for the festival, are also delighted to have the exclusive jewellery brand on board.

She said: “This is fantastic news for the local fashion industry and we are delighted that Rebecca herself is coming along to the event. The Rebecca brand is absolutely huge, in addition to their own brand they also produce high quality lines for designer brands such as Gucci & Louis Vuitton.

“So you can understand our excitement when Rebecca Testi herself decided she would love to come visit our store! Not only does Rebecca Testi head the marketing department for the company she is a big deal in the world of Italian social media.

“Earlier this year we had the pleasure of visiting Rebecca head office, this is a massive company but has a strong family business ethos, keeping it local, quality produce and high fashion. Rebecca mentioned she would love to come visit us in the North West but never did we think it would happen. Less than a month later she had the flights booked! Rebecca has attended exclusive events all over the world but Rebecca and her team are so excited to attend The Fashion Fest in Derry and we as a company are only too delighted to have someone of such prestige visiting us here in the beautiful North West.”

She added that following the fashion fest event, Bejeweled At Soul will be hosting a customer event from 3-6pm which is invite only and customers interested in coming along to meet Rebecca can express an interest by contacting 028 71 886341 or www.facebook.com/bejeweledatsoul

Tickets for Fashion Fest, taking place at the Guildhall on 13 October at 8pm, are selling fast. Priced at £15, the tickets include complimentary refreshments on arrival and a goody bag.

The event will be jointly co-hosted by Stephen Clements (QRadio) and Dylan Llewellyn of Derry Girls fame and will showcase the best of emerging and established designers including an exclusive finale featuring London designer Kate Halfpenny.

For more info visit www.derrystrabane.com/fashionfest #fashionfestderry.