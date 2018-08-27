Jacob Rees-Mogg's 'Troubles' border suggestion ridiculed

Leading Conservative Party eurosceptic, Jacob Rees-Mogg's, claim that the Derry-Donegal border regime could revert to how it operated during the 'Troubles' in the event of a hard Brexit have been met with widespread ridicule.

Video emerged over the weekend in which Mr. Rees-Mogg told a public meeting that a security response could be deployed at the border to prevent smuggling and the movement of people where necessary.

“There would be our ability, as we had during the Troubles, to have people inspected. It’s not a border that everyone has to go through every day, but of course for security reasons during the Troubles, we kept a very close eye on the border, to try and stop gun-running and things like that,” he said.

Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney said: “Jacob Rees-Mogg and the Tory Brexiteers have again shown contempt and a complete disregard for the people of Ireland north and south, through the ridiculous suggestion of a ‘technological border’.

“Anyone labouring under the misapprehension that the Tories care a jot about the north is living in a fool’s paradise.

“The DUP/Tory axis is working against the interests and the democratic will of the people of the North.

“The people of the north rejected Brexit and demand special status within the EU.”

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney said: "It’s hard to believe that a senior politician is so ill informed about Ireland and the politics of #Brexit Irish border issue that he could make comments like these.

"We have left 'the Troubles' behind us, through the sincere efforts of many and we intend on keeping it that way."