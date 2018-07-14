Jam-packed programme of events planned for 26th Gasyard Feile

The jam packed programme for the annual Gasyard Feile has been launched and features more than 70 events.

Derry’s biggest community arts and cultural festival will take place at various venues across the city from August 7 until August 15.

The Gasyard Feile Finale Return of The Phoenix: Festival of Fire, performed by the Landscape Theatre company LUXe, held in the Gasyard on Tuesday evening last. DER3317GS061

The programme for the 26th Feile features a wide range of events including music, literature, sport, visual arts, fun days, health, discussions, lectures, community consultation and tours.

Highlights include ‘Ship of Destiny - A Festival of Fire’ at The Gasyard Park to close the 10 days annual festival.

Following on from the success of the award winning fire show at Féile 2017, acclaimed landscape theatre company, LUXe will produce an evening of unique and beautiful fire featuring collaborations with local young people and international artists.

The event will also feature a massive music line-up including headline performances from some of Ireland’s biggest bands including Booka Brass Band, Interskalactic and Touts.

Other outdoor events include the Roaring Meg Bike Show on July 28 and Meenan Square Village Fair on August 10.

There will also be the Big Bog BBQ and International Food Fair at Free Derry Corner on August 11and Wan Big Street Party.

This takes place in Central Drive on August 15.

As always, discussion and debate are central to the Féile programme.

With 2018 marking the 100th anniversary of women achieving the right to vote, the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights Movement and with equal marriage rights, language rights and abortion rights still key issues across the country, the theme of this year’s Féile is rights.

This year’s Féile lecture, ‘The Right to Dignity: Civil Rights and the Legacy of Martin Luther King’ will be delivered by Irish Times columnist, Fintan O’Toole.

Oscar winning songwriter and homeless activitist, Glen Hansard, will take part in a special ‘In Conversation With’ event while politicians from the main political parties in the north will discuss the legacy of the Civil Rights movement.

The New Gate Fringe Festival returns for the second year and will see a number of music, visual arts, discussions, historical and multi-cultural events taking place in the Fountain and across the city from July 23 to August 8.

The programme for Feile 2018 includes an extensive film programme.

Among the documentaries that will be screened at the festival will be the eagerly anticipated and highly acclaimed films Unquiet Graves, The Ballymurphy Precedent, The Cambodian Spring and The Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid.

The Brandywell Stadium will host a drive-in movie night on August 10 showing the classic film Grease which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Sporting highlights at Féile 2018 include a day for Ryan McBride.

This will see the streets of the Brandywell transformed with a range of footballing based activities and fun for all the family, in tribute to the inspirational Derry City FC captain, Ryan McBride, who passed away in 2017.

Other sporting events include the BJ McVeigh Pool Competition, the Padraig Barton Cup and one of the highlights of the summer road race calendar, The Colm Quigley ‘Jog in the Bog.’

Féile 2018 will also feature a series of art and craft workshops at The Arts Factory.

There will be a range of social events for older people and many events and activities for children and young people.

Féile 2018 is funded by Derry City Council Community Festivals Fund, PCSP, Urban Villages Initiative, Housing Executive Cohesion Project.

It is a collaboration of a multitude of groups, initiatives, volunteers and residents from throughout the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street and Fountain areas who come together each year to shape and manage the programme of events.

For more informationcheck the festival facebook at www.facebook.com/gasyardfeile.

Alternatively contact the Féile office on 02871262812 for further details.