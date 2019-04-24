James McClean admits driving with no insurance

Derry footballer James McClean has admitted having no insurance when his case was mentioned at the local Magistrate's Court today.

McClean (30) of Victoria Gate in Derry was charged with driving with no insurance or driving licence on June 28 last.

When the case was called defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that as far as he knew there was a driving licence on its way to him.

He said his client, who did not appear, would be pleading guilty to having no insurance but the charge as regards the licence may be different.

The case was adjourned until May 1 to allow the licence to be produced.