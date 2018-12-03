James McClean pays for six homeless people to stay in Derry hotel

Republic of Ireland international, James McClean, has paid for six homeless people in Derry to stay in a local hotel for a few nights.

The incredibly generous 29 year-old footballer and his wife, Erin, collected the six people and took them to the hotel where they covered both accommodation and food costs.

"My brother has huge heart," wrote McClean's sister, Mary-Jane McClean on social media.

"Him and Erin just paid for six homeless people to stay in the Maldron Hotel for a few nights with food.

"We're just away collecting them now and taking them to the hotel.

"They already left a wee man to the hotel who lays at Foyleside - the critter is buzzing.

Proud Derry man and Stoke City footballer, James McClean.

"You are a credit James McClean and Erin McClean," she added.