James McClean taking legal action over McGimpsey comments on BBC radio

Solicitors acting for James McClean have signalled their intention of launching legal proceedings against Belfast councillor, Chris McGimpsey, over comments he made about the Derry footballer on a BBC radio programme last year.

Finucane Toner Solicitors said it would be launching legal proceedings in the Belfast High Court on Wednesday over comments made about the Stoke City and Ireland star on BBC's 'Nolan Show' on November 7.

"Our client is a well-known professional footballer who plays at the highest levels of the game in England, and has represented his country with distinction on over sixty occasions," the firm stated.

"We are disappointed that, to date, no apology has been forthcoming from Mr. McGimpsey, and ultimately Mr. McClean has had to seek the recourse of the Courts in order to protect and vindicate his reputation," it added.

The company said the Creggan man was determined to uphold his good reputation.

"He will do so on each and every occasion that unfounded, inflammatory and dangerous allegations are made against him, and he retains every confidence that these proceedings, which commence on March 13 in the High Court, will uphold his good name," said the company.