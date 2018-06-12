Jamie ‘will be greatly missed’

The teenager tragically killed in a road traffic collision in Inishowen last weekend will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Popular Jamie Doherty (14), from Terryrone, Moville, died on Friday in a single vehicle collision at Tullyally, Redcastle.

The heartbreaking tragedy has shocked and saddened not only the Moville and Inishowen communities, but many people right across the North West. Jamie, the eldest of three boys, was a second year student at Moville Community College. His friends and fellow students are being comforted by teachers and psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS), the HSE and Donegal ETB.

Following Jamie’s death, the school implemented their Critical Incident Management Plan and on Saturday evening, opened up its doors to provide comfort and support to the community.

School Principal, Anthony Doogan, said all at the school were “deeply saddened” at the untimely death of Jamie, who is the son of Shane and Evelyn Doherty.

Mr. Doogan said Jamie would be missed by all who knew him.

He said: : “This is a terrible tragedy for the Doherty and Havlin families; our school and our community. We are deeply saddened by this event. Our sympathy and thoughts are with the Doherty and Havlin families and friends.

He added: “Jamie was a second year student and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We have been in contact with his parents and they have requested that we all understand their need for privacy at this difficult time. Offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated.” Mr. Doogan said teachers are and will continue to help students deal with this “tragic event.”

Donegal County Councillor Martin Farren offered his sympathies to Jamie’s family and said the community was stunned by his death. Gardai are seeking information on the collision. Superintendent Eugene McGovern described it as a ‘terrible tragedy.’

Superintendent McGovern told the ‘Journal’ the young man had been dropped at his grandparent’s home at Clar Cottage at approximately 3pm on Friday afternoon. He left at 4.55pm, driving a black Renault Clio with the registration number 04 DL 6432.

Supt McGovern said Jamie was tragically discovered shortly after 6pm at Tullyally, on a minor road between Gleneely and Redcastle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Supt McGovern paid tribute to all emergency services and Gardai who were in attendance. Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Gardai on 0749320540.

Jamie’s remains left the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny yesterday, Monday, going to his home at Claggan View Cottage, Terryrone, Moville. His funeral will leave from there this Thursday morning at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrae followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Many tributes have been paid to Jamie since his untimely death. He and his family - both the Dohertys and the Havlins - are well-known. Jamie has two young brothers and they were said to have all doted on each other.

The teenager’s death has devastated Inishowen and Donegal County Councillor Martin Farren, who lives in Moville, said there is an ‘air of gloom’ around the local area.

He said: “ This was a terrible accident and I’d like to offer my sympathies to the family. Like any other young schoolboy, Jamie was looking forward to the summer holidays.

“He had his whole life in front of him but sadly this accident occurred. Jamie was just 14 and very popular with students and teachers alike at Moville Community College. His family are well respected members of our community and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very sad time.”

Colr Farren continued: “As the news started to filter through there was an air of gloom over the whole area, you could really feel it. It is such a tragedy.”