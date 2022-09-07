Jet-setting NWRC students off to US and Europe

Students Matthew McGrotty, Emily Scott, Hollie Wilson, Caoirse McCann, Luke McElhtton, Cian Tierney, and Caoimhe Cross, pictured with Gillian Moss, Head of Client Services at NWRC and Bronagh Fikri, European and International Projects Officer at NWRC following the announcement that Students at North West Regional College (NWRC) are being given a once in a lifetime opportunity to travel internationally to the United States, and across Europe as part of their course. (Pic Martin McKeown).

The college has secured £175,528 from the Turing Scheme which provides funding for Further Education (FE) and Vocational Education and Training (VET) learners giving them the chance to learn and work abroad.

The college also has secured Erasmus+ funding to send staff and students from all curriculum areas across Europe on training programmes.

Bronagh Fikri, European and International Projects Officer at NWRC said the college is looking forward to supporting students on these life-changing experiences across the globe.

She said: “The restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic meant that our student mobilities had to be put on hold, but we are delighted that in the next academic year students can once again travel to study and take part in work placements abroad.

“The Turing Scheme is the UK’s global programme to study and work abroad enabling student to develop new skills, gain international experience and boost their employability.

“For a participant, it is a life-changing opportunity to get hands-on experience in a new environment that will benefit their CVs. The skills they gain will bring a new perspective to their work and will help them stand out from the crowd.

“Student mobilities for the 2022/23 Academic Year include travel to St. Petersburg, Florida (for Health and Social Care students), Philadelphia (for Early Years students), and mobilities to Pennsylvania which are open to all students.

“Funding has also been secured to send ten Music and Performing Arts students to Kosovo and ten Computing and Engineering students to the Robo Skills competition in Minho, Portugal.

“Opportunities are also available for Erasmus+ funded mobilities to develop Knowledge & Skills and are open to staff and students from all Curriculum Areas.