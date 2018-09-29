Jewellery targeted in 'linked' Derry raids

Jewellery was the target of burglars in two overnight raids police in Derry believe were linked.

The first break-in at a house in Cherry Drive was reported to us at around 9.30 p.m. on Friday 28 September.

A quantity of jewellery is believed to have been taken.

The second incident occurred in Ashburn Park and was reported just before 2 a.m. this morning, Saturday, September 29.

Again, it appears as though jewellery was specifically targeted by the burglars.

Detectives believe the crimes in Eglinton may be linked and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to please get in touch.

Please call 101, quoting reference number 125 29/09/18.