Jika Jika announce line up for first summer festival

Jika Jika! have announced the line-up for one of the most hotly anticipated festivals of the summer in Derry.

Ebrington Square will host Jika Jika!’s first ever summer festival over August Bank Holiday weekend 2018 sat Ebrington Sqaure.

The outdoor event on August 25 and 26 will feature stages curated by Denis Sulta and Green Velvet across, plus a cultured mix of talents including Octave One Live, Steffi, Willow, Patrick Topping, Charlotte De Witte and Louisahhh!!!

Jika Jika! have over recent years staged numerous large scale parties in Derry, but organisers have said this new house and techno music event is sure to raise the bar once more and will attract people from across Europe.

Saturday August 25 will see Sulta Selects boss Denis Sulta curate a stage under that banner.

He will be joined by Detroit techno legends Octave One.

Also lining up is Ostgut Ton associate and Klakson label boss Steffi, who brings a futuristic electro sound that also takes cues from the Motor City. She will be joined by Workshop’s breakthrough star Willow, whose smoky, insular deep house casts a spell on all who hear it.

Sunday sees Chicago legend and Relief and Casual label boss Green Velvet bring his La La Land brand to Europe for the first ever time.

Green Velvet is joined by hit making tech titan Patrick Topping from Hot Creations and Relief, plus Belgium’s first lady of aggressive techno, recent DJ Mag cover star and Suara and Sleaze artist Charlotte De Witte. Last of all, fellow techno tastemaker and Dave Clarke collaborator, Louisahhh!!! has a fierce and unrelenting sound and rounds out a serious line-up.”

James from Jika Jika, “We are very excited to reveal our very first Jika Jika! festival this Summer. This is the third year that we have taken over Ebrington Square on the August bank holiday, and after the sell-out success of Sven Vath in 2016 and Drumcode with Adam Beyer last year, we knew we had the foundations to establish our very own Jika Jika festival in 2018.

“We are delighted to have Denis Sulta & Green Velvet on board as stage hosts across the two days joined by a selection on hand picked global superstars from the house & techno world.

“We can’t wait to embark on this new journey!”

For information on tickets, see www.jikajikafestival.com/