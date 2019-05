The greatest manager in Irish football history, Jim McLaughlin, will have the ‘Freedom of the City’ conferred upon him in the Guildhall tomorrow night.

The Brandywell legend, who guided Derry City to the historic ‘treble’ 30 years ago this month, was granted the honour by members of Derry City & Strabane District Council in February.

The 78-year-old enjoyed an unrivalled managerial career winning eight league titles with four different clubs between 1974 and 1999.