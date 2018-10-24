Jimmy Carr returning to Derry

Jimmy Carr will bring his Terribly Funny tour to Derry next year the Millennium Forum confirmed this afternoon.

Tickets for the gig on Friday, October 18, 2019, will go on sale from the Forum Box Office at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 26 and are priced at £29.50.

According to the tour promoters the '8 Out of 10 Cats' host's new show contains "jokes about all kinds of terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love".

"But they're just jokes - they are not the terrible things. Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. Now you've been warned, buy a ticket," they urge.

Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.






