Jimmy McGovern in Derry for film discussion

BAFTA-winning screen writer Jimmy McGovern will be in Derry on Sunday to take part in an event commemorating the 46th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

McGovern, a patron of the Bloody Sunday Trust, will participate in a panel discussion on radical film-making and social change.

The ‘Rewriting History on Film’ event will take place at the Museum of Free Derry on Sunday evening (7pm).

The panel will also include Sean Murray, director of the forthcoming film ‘Unquiet Graves’, the story of a loyalist murder gang, and Eimhear O’Neill, co-producer on the recent Loughinisland film, ‘No Stone Unturned’.

They will share their experiences of rewriting - and often challenging - official narratives of events that changed the landscape.

Jimmy McGovern, of course, is the man behind “The Lakes”, “The Street” and “Accused”.

Limited seating for the event will be available, so early arrival is advised. All welcome.