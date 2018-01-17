Job seekers urged to attend BT training day tomorrow

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack is encouraging those seeking work to attend a BT training recruitment day on tomorrow (Thursday, January 18) at Foyle Jobs & Benefits Asylum Road from 2pm to 3pm.

Colr. Cusack said: “This programme, which is a BT scheme and carried out at the BT buildings in Queens Quay, Derry lasts three weeks and is aimed to help people into work.

“I have been informed that after finishing a BT work placement programme, each person gets a minimum of 12 weeks support from a BT coach to help them find work.

“This scheme is described as a great opportunity for young people to build their confidence, motivation as well as on the job skills.

“I would recommend anyone interested to make sure they go along on the 18th to find out more detailed information from BT representatives.”