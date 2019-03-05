Job vacancies event at Guildhall

Derry City and Strabane District Council and North West Regional College are inviting local employers andthose seeking to develop a career in the hospitality and tourism industry to get involved in a special vacancies event planned for the Guildhall.

The Hospitality and Tourism Jobs Event will take place on Wednesday March 13 from 4pm to 7pm.

Council’s Skills Manager Tina Gillespie said: “A number of established hospitality specialists have already confirmed their attendance and are recruiting for exciting opportunities including Sodexo who provide the catering for the British Open Golf Championship in Royal Portrush and are seeking to build a large team for the event. A wide range of vacancies that will be available on the day including Assistant Cook, Bar Attendant, Barista, Catering Assistant, Chef, Cook, Customer Advisors, Guest Service Assistant, Housekeeping, Kitchen Assistant, Logistics, Reservation Agent and Waiting Staff.”

Participating employers include: The Fire Trees Hotel, Da Vincis, Waterfoot Hotel, Beech Hill Hotel, Everglades Hotel, Maldron Hotel, Western Health and Social Care Trust, The Sandwich Company, Nonnas Wood Fired Pizzas, Holiday Inn and Sodexo.

Admission is free. For more information contact Eileen McGrinder (DCSDC) on 028 71 308466 and Angela McIntyre (NWRC) 028 71 276113.