Joe Brolly and Dana both 400-1 to be next President; Arlene Foster 250-1 to hold role by 2038

A leading Irish bookmaker is offering odds of 400-1 on both Joe Brolly and Dana becoming the next Irish President while DUP leader Arlene Foster is priced at just 250-1 to be the President of a United Ireland before 2038.

Mr. Brolly, the All-Ireland winning footballer, barrister and commentator and, Ms. Dana Rosemary Scallon, the one-time European Song Contest winner and erstwhile MEP, are the only potential candidates from Derry priced by Paddy Power in their Irish Presidential election book ahead of a forthcoming poll in October.

The bookie is also offering the 'Arlene Foster Special' that would be contingent on a 'United Ireland' and the DUP leader running in a future presidential poll.

By comparison, the Irish senior soccer team is the same price to be named RTÉ Sports Team of the Year 2018, 250-1, as Mrs. Foster is to be a future President of a United Ireland.