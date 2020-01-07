John Hume and Pat Hume send condolences to the family of late Bishop of Derry and Raphoe James Mehaffey

John and Pat Hume have sent their condolences to the family of the late Dr. James Mehaffey, the former Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe.

In a statement Pat Hume said: “Dr. Mehaffey was a man of wise counsel, Christian courtesy and civic care throughout his ministry. Through his friendship with Dr. Edward Daly, they both were the embodiment of peace, partnership and reconciliation on this island."

Mrs. Hume said the late Bishop enjoyed a close relationship with her husband John.

“Indeed, he worked with John throughout some of our city and country’s darkest days but never gave up on finding a better way for our traditions and people to live side by side in peace."

“We would like to extend our sincere sympathies to his wife Thelma, his children and wider family circle at this time.”