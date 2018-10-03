Johnny Crampsie music workshops at the Alley

Fantastic traditional music workshops are being offered to children and adults this weekend (Saturday, October 6) through the Alley Theatre’s arts development programme.

Supported by Arts Council NI’s Challenge Fund under ‘Youth Arts Take Over’, the project is partnered by ‘Craic, a group of Strabane musicians aiming to make traditional music more accessible across the rural community.

The music workshops will be from 1pm to 3pm and offer a rare opportunity for an accordion master class with professional musician Leonard Brown, the Scottish Accordion championship winner during his first Northern Ireland show tour.

Alongside Leonard is Liam Stewart, a lead pianist with the Leonard Brown Show who will be offering piano and piano accordion, so please bring your instrument to the lesson. He will also be offering accompaniment, harmonisation and ‘dressing a tune’ and is looking forward to meeting musicians of all levels!

Beginner’s music classes will be offered with Anne Marie Devine on the tin whistle and Aishling Murray taking intermediate and advanced whistle.

Tickets are £5 per person and can be booked through the Alley Theatre.