Jonathan Cairns murder: Two Co. Derry men released on bail

Two men arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Co. Derry teenager Jonathan Cairns 20 years ago have been released on bail.

Two men, aged 43 and 51, were arrested in Limavady and Ballykelly by detectives investigating the murder of Jonathan Cairns in Ballykelly in 1999.

They have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The teenager's body was found in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest after he was attacked as he made his way home from a night out in the early hours of April 25, 1999.