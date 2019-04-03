Jonny Armstrong set to perform at Walled Market

Local singer, songwriter and cover artist Jonny Armstrong will perform his wide ranging and eclectic set at this month’s Walled City Market in Guildhall Square.

The Market returns this Saturday (April 6) from 11am to 4pm where Jonny will perform a two hour acoustic set on the day from 1pm to 3pm.

The popular food and craft market is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council and takes place on the first Saturday of the month every month.

The market offers a wide range of speciality food traders with fresh breads, vegetables, meat, homemade jams and preserves as well as handcrafted products such as textiles and paintings.

Nicolle Walters, Market Development Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council said she was pleased to be offering musical entertainment along with the usual offering of some of the finest locally produced food and craft products.

“We are delighted to be able to add to the atmosphere in Guildhall Square with a live performance from Jonny Armstrong who’s acoustic set harnesses all of his year’s of playing live with the perfect mix of music, songs and entertainment to suit any occasion or venue,” she explained. “The stalls open from 11am to 4pm and offer a wide range of top quality fresh produce at affordable prices. We also have street food and a wide range of locally produced craft products for sale so if you are out and about on Saturday make sure and come along.”

Jonny Armstrong lives and works in South Derry but hails from the lough shores of Tyrone, he’s been playing music in various projects and bands since leaving school, with influences from right across the musical landscape. His solo project, Acoustic Remedy, is his latest endeavour, showcasing his vocals and playing in an acoustic format.

His set is wide ranging and eclectic, covering many genres of music from AC/DC to Kenny Rodgers, ABBA to Foo Fighters, Jeff Buckley, Counting Crows, Johnny Cash and many other stops along the way.

His sole aim is keeping people entertained, singing and having a good time.

Among the traders at the Walled City Market will be Granny Knitter, The One World Shop, C&M’s Pantry, Living Crystal, Willow Studios, Curry Sauce NI, Amara Dexter Cattle, Crepe’s N Coffee, Noeleen’s Gallery, Rainbow Tie-Dye, Daisy Dots, No9 Creations, Bake N Joy, The Morelli Pod, Coffee and Cream, So 27 Skincare, Breeze Valley Farm, Process Pop-up Art Market, La Tia Juana and Doherty’s Meats.

Anyone interesting in finding out more about trading at the market are asked to contact Nicolle at nicolle.walters@derrystrabane.com or 02871 376506.

For information visit www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Walled-City-Market/Welcome.

Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/whatsonderrystrabane/ or follow us on Twitter @Walledmarket.