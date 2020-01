A harbour porpoise was spotted enjoying a frolic in the River Foyle in Derry city centre on New Year's Day.

'Journal' reader Colm Campbell spotted the marine mammal swimming close to the Craigavon Bridge early on Wednesday morning.

Colm captured the animal on camera from the riverfront walkway in the Waterside.

"A little visitor to #RiverFoyle this fine #NewYearsDay," he tweeted. "Witness at first light."