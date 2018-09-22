Joyriders crash car stolen outside Free Presbyterian Church into telegraph pole.

Joyriders have crashed a car stolen outside a Free Presbyterian Church into a telegraph pole.

Police in Strabane disclosed details of the incident, which occurred last weekend, on Saturday morning.

Officers have appealed for information following the report of the theft of the Grey Audi A4 car on Sunday, September 16.

The car had been parked in a lay-by opposite Castlederg Free Presbyterian Church on the Castlegore Road and it is believed to have been stolen sometime between 10.30 p.m. on Saturday, September 15, and 7 a.m. on Sunday, September 16.

The car was recovered at Learmore Road in Castlederg at 7.20 a.m. on Sunday morning after it had been involved in a collision with a telegraph pole.

Officers are appealing to anyone with any information regarding the theft or collision to contact them at Strabane Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 494 on 16/09/18.

Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information anonymously they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.