A Derry councillor has asked people to avoid the road behind the Creggan reservoir after a car flipped its body blocking the thoroughfare.

Sinn Féin Councillor, Kevin Campbell, urged motorists to avoid the Hollyhall Road at Glenowen.

He said: “Tonight’s incident is very worrying. Although this is a rural road it’s always very busy as many people use it as a link road between Glenowen and Creggan.

"I would urge anyone who has any information in relation to tonight’s incident to contact the PSNI."