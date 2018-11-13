Joyriders torch car outside shop in Derry

Joyriders have torched a car after speeding through the Galliagh area of Derry in the early hours of this morning.

It is understood residents in the area were awoken by the noise of those driving the car at speed for a prolonged period of time through the area from after 1am.

The car on fire outside the Spar shop in Galliagh.

The car was later torched outside the Spar shop (known locally as the Galliagh Co-op) on Fairview Road after reportedly ramming the gates.

The incident, which occurred between 1am and 2am, is the latest of several incidents of joyriding and cars being set alight in the same area.

Local Independent Councillor Warren Robinson said: “Once again our community has come under attack by a small minority who are intent on destruction.

“This car has been left outside the Co-op in Galliagh which seems to be a focus for some of these people. This is totally unacceptable and should be stopped immediately.”