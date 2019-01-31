Justin Fletcher brings family fun to the Millennium

Justin Fletcher is on the road again with his all singing and dancing show Justin Live!

Justin stars in the CBeebies smash hit television shows Gigglebiz, Something Special, Jollywobbles and Justin’s House. He has also provided character voices for Tweenies, Boo, Toddworld, Shaun the Sheep and many many more. He has also received numerous children’s BAFTA’s for his work and in 2008 was awarded an MBE for his services to television and to charity organisations. In the eyes of a whole generation he is a superstar.

Given his hectic schedule and huge popularity it is a huge coup for the Millennium Forum to be hosting Justin’s self penned show Justin Live! this Autumn.

Justin Live! is a show written and performed by Justin himself. He promises lots of songs, laughter and fun for all the family. There will be some Custard Pies too! Producer Steve Boden from Imagine Theatre who are bringing the show to the Forum explains: “At Imagine we have worked with Justin Fletcher for a number of years on various projects and Justin Live originated a few years ago after Justin expressed an interest in developing a live show to give children their first taster of a live theatrical experience.

“The select dates we have done over the last few years were a huge success and we are thrilled to be able to give the children (and adults!) of Derry and the surrounding areas an opportunity to experience Justin Live! It is a fabulous, fun, action packed, interactive show which gets everyone involved, and the children absolutely love it!”

Steve continues: “Historically the show has sold out so we do recommend booking tickets as early as possible to avoid disappointment.”

Justin cannot wait to begin the tour adding: “I am very excited about coming to the Millennium Forum and getting to meet so many new friends. The support and warm welcome I receive from my audiences is just wonderful. I look forward to seeing you all soon!”

Justin Live! performs at the Millennium Forum on Saturday, November 2. Tickets go on sale from the Box Office on Monday, February 4. Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.