Karen Bradley pressed on Tony Taylor case

Sinn Féin Justice Spokesperson Raymond McCartney has reiterated a call for jailed Derryman Tony Taylor to be released.

The Foyle MLA was commenting after meeting with British Secretary of State Karen Bradley in Derry today.

“Tony Taylor’s continued detention is wrong and a clear violation of his human rights,” Raymond McCartney commented.

“He has now been imprisoned for over two years, during which time, the British Government has consistently failed to produce any evidence which could in any way justify his continued detention.

“Sinn Féin met with the British Secretary of State today and we reminded her of the considerable strain that Tony’s detention is having on his wife, family and parents.

“We again called for his immediate release and we will continue to raise his case with every level of the British Government until he is freed.”