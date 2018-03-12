Karol Kelly: Funeral held for Derry stabbing victim

The funeral has been held for a 35-year-old father-of-five who was stabbed to death during an altercation in Derry last week.

Karol Kelly died following the stabbing, which happened during the early hours of Sunday, March 4 in the Grafton Street area of Rosemount.

The funeral of Karol Kelly on Sunday. DER1118-126KM

Funeral mass was held for Mr Kelly in St Mary’s Church, Creggan yesterday afternoon, with internment afterwards in the city cemetery.

He is described in a family notice as the “loving father of Kerri, Lucy, Cormac, Abagail and Jax, beloved son of Francis and Philomena and dear brother of Francesea, Paul and Emma-Louise.”