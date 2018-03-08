Karol Kelly murder: 17-year-old charged

A teenager is due to appear in court today (Thursday) charged with the murder of Karol Kelly in Derry.

The 17-year-old male is the third person to be charged in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Karol Kelly in Derry on Sunday, March 4.

Two men appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday also charged with the father-of-five’s murder.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed this morning that detectives investigating the murder of Mr Kelly in Derry on Sunday 4th March have charged a 17 year old male with murder.

He is due to appear at Derry Magistrate’s Court today.

The PSNI said that, as is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.