Karol Kelly murder: Priest calls for graffiti removal

A Derry priest has called for removal of graffiti which appeared following the murder of local man, Karol Kelly.

Father Joseph Gormley said the series of messages have been causing upset for Karol’s parents, Francis and Philomena.

Karol Kelly died following an incident in the early hours of Sunday, March 4 in the Grafton Street area of Rosemount. Three people have since been charged with his murder.

Speaking about the graffiti, which has been sprayed on gable walls in the city, Fr Gormley said: “This graffiti has caused Karol’s parents upset and caused a lot of people upset.

“They don’t want to see it every time they go out. It is a reminder of their pain; it is a constant reminder of what happened, and that is all being investigated by police.”

Urging those behind the graffiti to desist, he added: “This is not helping their grief; it is not helpful in any way.”

Speaking as he officiated at Karol’s funeral earlier this month, Fr Gormley said that the murder of the 35-years-old father-of-five had left a “dark cloud” over Derry.

Fr Gormley said during the Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Church in Creggan that Karol was born on the same day as Karol Wojtila, who became the first Polish Pope, John Paul II, adding that the Derry man “was graced with the love of his parents and family.”

He was also described as someone who had a special connection to each of his siblings.