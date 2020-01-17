Keane Mulready-Woods murder latest: Gardaí stake out Dublin airport in hunt for killer - severed head found in car was murdered teen

Gardaí have issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected of carrying out the gruesome murder of 17 year-old Irish boy, Keane Mulready-Woods,

The arrest warrant, which was issued last week, is not linked the Keane Mulready-Woods murder but relates to alleged breaches of High Court bail conditions.

The burnt out vehicle in which the head of Keane Mulready-Woods was found. (Inset) Keane Mulready-Woods.

Specialist teams are believed to be staking out Dublin airport and ferry ports as there is a fear the suspect may attempt to flee to the United Kingdom.

The youngster was murdered and his body parts were scattered around two different locations in Dublin last week.

Keane was last seen by his family in Drogheda, Co. Louth on the evening of Sunday January 12, 2020.

Motocross fan, Keane, is believed to have been tortured, murdered and dismembered in what has become a war between rival criminal gangs in Drogheda.

The Gardaí contacted the youngster more than two weeks ago to inform him that a threat against his life had been made.

It has been reported that Keane was lured to a house in Drogheda on Sunday January 12 evening where it's thought he was murdered.

Human remains, later confirmed to Keane's limbs, were discovered by children in a sports bag in Dublin on Monday.

Gardaí also discovered a human head inside a burning stolen car at Trinity Lane off Clonliffe Avenue in Ballybough, Dublin in the early hours of Wednesday.

The limbs and head were later confirmed to be those of the murdered 17 year-old.

Meanwhile, Bishop of Meath, Thomas Deenihan, appealed to everyone involved in the feud to stop.

In a service held in Holy Family Church in Ballsgrove, Bishop Deenihan, blamed the use of illegal drugs as having contrinuted to Keane's death.

"Drug fights like these are the result or consequence of social drug taking in rural Ireland," said Bishop Deenihan.

Keane Mulready-Woods' brother and sister were both part of the congregation.