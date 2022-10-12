Keir Starmer leads Creeslough condolences at Westminster describing Donegal as a ‘special place’
Keir Starmer has led condolences in the British parliament to the ten victims of the Creeslough service station disaster, describing Donegal as ‘a special place to me and my family’.
The Labour Party leader condoled with the grieving families of last Friday’s tragedy in the County Donegal village at the beginning of Prime Minister’s Questions in the British House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon.
"I also want to send my heartfelt condolences to the families of all those who tragically lost their lives in Creeslough last week.
"Donegal is a special place to me and my family and across this house. The people there are in all of our thoughts,” he said.
Ian Blackford, Leader of the Scottish National Party in London, added his condolences, stating: “We think very much of those in Creeslough that have been caught up in the terrible tragedy there.”
DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson said he and his colleagues wanted to be associated with the ‘remarks made about the tragic events in Creeslough in Co. Donegal and our prayers continue to be with that devastated community’.
Their expressions of sympathy come after the tragedy was raised in the House of Commons yesterday by the Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden, whose parents were native Irish speakers from Falcarragh.
"I wish to send my condolences to the families of all those killed in the tragic accident in Creeslough, County Donegal, last week. My parents came from quite nearby. It is a beautiful place with a close community, and they are very much in our prayers right now,” said the Wolverhampton MP.
Andrew Griffith, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said: “I add my comments and thoughts to those on the incident in County Donegal last week.”
Condolences were also extended in the British House of Lords.
Dennis Rogan, a former chair of the UUP, speaking yesterday, said: “I am sure that I speak for the whole House when I say that all of us stand with the people of Donegal today as they come together in tragic circumstances for the funerals of Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill, in Creeslough.”