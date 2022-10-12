Keir Starmer leads Creeslough condolences at Westminster describing Donegal as a ‘special place’

The Labour Party leader condoled with the grieving families of last Friday’s tragedy in the County Donegal village at the beginning of Prime Minister’s Questions in the British House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

"I also want to send my heartfelt condolences to the families of all those who tragically lost their lives in Creeslough last week.

"Donegal is a special place to me and my family and across this house. The people there are in all of our thoughts,” he said.

The ten victims of the Creeslough disaster. On left, Catherine O'Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13). Top row, from left, Jessica Gallagher (24), Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5). Middle row, Martina Martin (49), Hugh Kelly (59) and Martin McGill (49). Bottom row, Leona Harper (14) and James O'Flaherty (48).

Ian Blackford, Leader of the Scottish National Party in London, added his condolences, stating: “We think very much of those in Creeslough that have been caught up in the terrible tragedy there.”

DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson said he and his colleagues wanted to be associated with the ‘remarks made about the tragic events in Creeslough in Co. Donegal and our prayers continue to be with that devastated community’.

Their expressions of sympathy come after the tragedy was raised in the House of Commons yesterday by the Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden, whose parents were native Irish speakers from Falcarragh.

"I wish to send my condolences to the families of all those killed in the tragic accident in Creeslough, County Donegal, last week. My parents came from quite nearby. It is a beautiful place with a close community, and they are very much in our prayers right now,” said the Wolverhampton MP.

Andrew Griffith, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said: “I add my comments and thoughts to those on the incident in County Donegal last week.”

Condolences were also extended in the British House of Lords.