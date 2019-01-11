Keith Barry announces new show ‘Deception’

Keith Barry, the world’s leading TV hypnotist, mentalist and brain hacker, has just announced details of his brand new show called ‘Deception’.

The internationally acclaimed Mind Magician is bringing his biggest and most spectacular production yet, on tour across Ireland and he’s coming to the Millennium Forum on January 19.

Mind control, brainwashing, subliminal messaging, cults, and every form of deception imaginable will be explored in this brand new show, where Keith Barry will blur the line between reality and deception. If you want to laugh until your face hurts and be deceived badly then ‘Deception’ is for you.

Keith Barry has been blazing a trail across the globe for many years. His mind-blowing skills have been showcased in over 40 international television shows, including his most recent series, You’re Back in the Room, which was the first hypnotism format on TV in the UK for several years. As well as his own hugely successful US TV series, Deception with Keith Barry, Keith has appeared many times on some of the most prestigious US shows such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Jimmy Kimmel Show and The Conan O’Brien Show. He has also brain-hacked many celebrities including Woody Harrelson, Bono, Nicole Scherzinger, Morgan Freeman and many more.

Keith has written, produced and performed many of his own stage shows in the last 15 years and has sold out venues in the US, Australia, Canada, Spain, South Africa, the UK and of course his native Ireland.

He has also recently presented his keynote speech ‘Mind Magic’ at places such as The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, The Pendulum Summit and The Dublin Tech Summit. Keith’s TED Talk has been in the top twenty-five TED Talks since 2008 and it currently boasts over 25 million views.

A true master of his craft, don’t miss Keith Barry’s new show ‘Deception’ in Derry this month.

Meanwhile, Roy Orbison, the man with the sunglasses, who delivered some of the world’s darkest and most emotional ballads, remains one of the most distinctive performers in modern music.

Barry Steele has been stunning audiences with his uncanny ability to recreate the vocal talents of this legendary entertainer and he’ll be live in the Millennium Forum on January 13.