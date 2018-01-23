Kelly issues defibrillator appeal

The installation of free defibrillators at local sports clubs will save lifes, according to Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly who has urged local organisations to apply for the devices after Sport NI re-opened its ‘Defibrillators for Sport’ scheme.

He said: “I have seen how this scheme helped the local Sean Dolans GAC. In emergency situations time is of the essence and the quicker paramedics can get access to a defibrillator the more lives can be saved. I am a keen sports fan and the sudden death of Tyrone footballer Cormac McAnallen in 2004 brought home to everyone the need to be prepared in the event of an emergency.”

Colr. Kelly, who in 2011 proposed the introduction of the devices at council centres , said: “I feel it’s very important to widen that out across all the similar facilities across the city.”