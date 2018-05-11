Ken O’Keefe at the Realpolitik - Derry event

The Realpolitik - Derry will host former US Marine and founder of the Human Shield Action to Iraq Ken O’Keefe at an event in Derry on Monday, May 14.

The event will take place upstairs in Sandinos, with doors opening at 7pm, admission £4.

Ken O’Keefe is an ex-US Marine who served in the 1991 Gulf War.

He later renounced his US citizenship in protest of American policies.

He formed the Human Shield Action to Iraq in 2003, served as a Captain in 2008 on the first boats to arrive in Gaza in 41 years.

Mr O’Keefe was a survivor of the Israeli attack on the humanitarian aid ship Mavi Marmara in 2010.

He was involved in disarming two Israeli commandoes on the ship in which nine Turkish and one American activist were killed.

Mr O’Keefe holds Irish citizenship and is a naturalised Palestinian and Hawaiian citizen as well. He has served in the Lawful Hawaiian Government as a democratically elected Representative and authored two resolutions that are part of Hawaiian Kingdom Law.

He has appeared on MSM and various media from BBC and CNN to Press TV, RT and countless independent media channels, and also produces his own videos and documentaries which can be seen on his YouTube channel.

Speaking ahead of the political event on Monday, the organiser of the Realpolitik - Derry event, Gregory Sharkey, said: “It’s often very hard to make sense of the world with so much war and suffering; poverty, starvation and homelessness; and politicians and governments making crazy decisions, such as this week’s decision by US President, Donald Trump abandoning the Iran Nuclear Deal.

“Ken O Keefe will give his explanations about human pathology; the international banking system and muti-national corporations; his path to social and political activism; the regime changes in the Middle East; the crisis facing Iran; Hawaiian independence; and the suffering of the Palestinians.”

Mr. Sharkey added: “Ken packs a punch in his speeches, like few others. So if you’re interested in political, economic and geopolitical discussion, Monday night’s event is one not to be missed.”

Ken has been added to the ‘Imperialism on Trial’ team who are planning a five date tour of England in July.

This follows on from an earlier event held in the Waterside Theatre in Derry on January 30 of this year. The event in Derry featured a range of guest speakers offering insight into countries and regions of the world, who have recently been the subject of Western interventions; or, who are currently under threat of war and destablisation.

The panel gathered anaylsed imperialism, neoliberalism and neo-colonialism.

In February meanwhile the ‘RealPolitik - Derry’ hosted another debate focused on the Israel - Palestine conflict. This event, entitled ‘Israel on Trial or Israel Misunderstood’, presented various views from different experts in the field.

Fadl Mustapha, a Palestinian living in Donegal, and Gerry MacLochlainn, former Sinn Fein Derry Councillor, were among those in attendance along with Professor Geoffrey Alderman.