Kevin Daly named 2018 NW Entrepreneur of the Year

Publican Kevin Daly has been awarded North West Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2018 NW

Business Awards.

Mr Daly is the owner of the Dungloe Bar, Tracy’s Bar in the city centre and the newly

opened Daly’s Bar and Bistro in Shantallow.

Kevin said: “This is such a shock. Thanks to everyone who nominated me, I’m delighted to accept this award. It’s a great achievement to win. I have had great staff and support helping me along the way and hope to keep expanding.

“I always knew Shantallow House had great potential and it’s been great to see it come to

life again following our renovation. The local community have been really supportive as

have the staff, regulars and our new clientele. I’m honestly dumbfounded at receiving this,

I’m very grateful.”

Judges applauded his determination, dedication and hard-working attitude. They noted

his efforts as an example to those who are willing to put in the hard work needed to flourish

as an entrepreneur.

Jim Roddy, Chief Executive of City Centre Initiative, which co-hosts the awards with

Derry Chamber of Commerce, said he was delighted for Kevin and all that he has

achieved.

“Kevin is a great example of what can be achieved with hard work and dedication. Having started out stocking shelves in one of the local bars, he worked his way up to owning three successful pubs.

“Just recently he had the initiative to purchase Shantallow House and, after a major renovation, has totally transformed it into Daly’s Bar and Bistro, giving employment opportunities to many within the area.

“The Entrepreneur of the Year award seeks to define the qualities of successful entrepreneurship, from drive, ambition, vision and tenacity to inspirational leadership, inventiveness and confidence. Over the past year, in particular, Kevin has displayed all of

these qualities in his pursuit to provide a quality entertainment offering to the local

community.”

The ‘NW Entrepreneur of the Year’ award was sponsored by Derry City and Strabane District

Council’s Business Support team which provides a range of services to help start-ups and

SMEs grow.