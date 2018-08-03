Kevin McAleer set for Gasyard Féile ’18

Fresh from untying his shoe laces from th’on radiator, comedian Kevin McAleer will be coming back to Derry to perform at Féile 2018.

The top comedian, who proved to be a sensation when he appeared as the long-winded, if harmless, bore ‘Uncle Colm’ in an episode of ‘Derry Girls,’ will be live at Pilot’s Row Centre next Sunday August 12.

Organisers have said those attending the gig can expect some side splitting antics from McAleer, who has been one of Ireland’s top comedians for decades.

A spokesperson for Féile 18 said of the new show and persona McAleer will be bringing with him: “Join spiritual guru Kevin McAleer for a life-changing evening of living fully in the moment, with meditation, mindfulness, deep breathing, tai chi, yoga, bee venom therapy, psychic flower arranging, singing with dolphins and digital photography.

“Universally acknowledged as Tyrone’s leading Zen Buddhist saint, he trained for 33 years under the legendary Deepjoy Chakra in Peru, before founding the Institute of LightTM in Strabane in 1972.

“McAleer will be signing copies of his bestselling ‘How to Turn your Negative Voices into Imaginary Friends’, which has been translated into more than 37,000 languages worldwide. Wear loose clothing.”

Kevin McAleer notched up rave reviews for his role in Derry Girls. In the episode his character’s mundane life is abruptly interrupted when the IRA hijack his van and tie him to the radiator by the laces of his newly purchased shoes.

Advanced tickets for the gig in Derry, priced £5, are on sale now at Pilots Row and online at www.eventbrite.com