Kids learn first aid and fruit art

Children from the Hazelbank area have received training in first aid during a fun-filled day with retro games and fruit art workshops.

The ‘Vacation Sensation’ event was organised for the children by Margaret Cunningham, Community Assistant for Habinteg House.

Geraldine Fitzpatrick ( British Red Cross), Myleigh Houston, Chantelle Mc Cauley, Madison Houston, Roise Collins and Madison Houston

Special guest, Geraldine Fiztpatrick from the Red Cross, delivered first aid training and tips for the children on the day, while they also got creative with healthy fruit and vegetables and took part in a range of games.

Margaret said the recent event was a great success: “I wanted to do it like a blast from the past as life today in general has an awful lot to do with mobile phones. I thought this could be a day of just revisiting the art of conversation and playing some games from old like hop scotch, racing, skipping, jumping jacks and German Jumps.

“One of the most popular events of the day was the German Jumps using elastic bands and the children loved it and kept going back to it and are still playing it in the area.”

The children helped create their own artistic, healthy lunches , which included fruit dolphins, fruit baskets and skewers and even cucumber snakes.

Roise Collins concentrating on drawing eyes on the dolphin

Margaret said she was delighted Geraldine was able to come and talk with the children.

“The sun was shining so we decided to do the first aid outside and Geraldine sat with them on the grass and pitched the first aid lessons at their level.

“From my own nursing experience I know accidents tend to happen quite often during the summer holidays and quite often children are first on the scene if someone fell off a bike, or grazed their knee or had been stung.

“The children really enjoyed interacting and learning how to treat burns and what to do if they find someone unconscious or having a seizure.

Roise Collins, Chantelle Mc Cauley, Molly Robinson, Madisin Houston and Myleigh Houston

“They received certificates and this now is something they can carry with them when they go back to school!”

Myleigh Houston, Margaret Cunningham and Roise Collins

Margaret Cunningham with the fruit art