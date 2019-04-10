Kneecap set for first Derry show later this month

West Belfast hip-hop group Kneecap will play their first Derry show later this month, taking to the stage of Sandino’s on Friday, April 26.

Already making headlines for their bilingual show, with performances twined in both English and Irish language, the group’s combined in-depth knowledge of the Irish language and their wry humour, has led them to produce the most unique sound.

Having completed their first Irish tour in February this year, including sold-out shows in Dublin and Belfast, the group attracted media coverage from numerous outlets for the controversial style.

Their debut single ‘C.E.A.R.T.A’ was released in December 2017, receiving plaudits from throughout the music industry. Since then, they have been building their own live show while releasing tracks such as ‘Incognito’, ‘H.O.O.D.’ and their debut album ‘3cag’.

GoldenPlec said about the band’s performance at Body & Soul: “Kneecap built the crowd from the first focal and from there escalated things to the point that a half-filled tent became a full tent, and a full-throated crowd sang back the words in Irish and English, or whichever of those two languages they could get their heads around.”

The band said: “You need to build a reputation in live gigs, and your presence is properly felt then. We’re all about the live gigs. And we love a bit of social media so it’s important to build your own platform.”

Their high-energy performances are not to be missed, and this one will be no different.

Tickets available from Eventbrite.ie. Strictly over 18’s show.