Knife and hammer wielding burglars make off with cash

Knife and hammer wielding burglars reportedly made off with cash in an aggravated burglary on the outskirts of Derry at the weekend, according to the PSNI.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident on Saturday, April 22.

Two men, armed with a knife and a hammer, were reported to have entered the house just before midnight on Saturday, police revealed.

They threatened the male occupant and then made off with a quantity of cash. There were no reports of any injuries following the incident.

Detective Sergeant Moore has appealed to anyone with any information about this incident to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 18 23/04/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.