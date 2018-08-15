Large quantity of building material and rubbish torched this morning

Firefighters have successfully extinguished a blaze sparked after a pile of rubbish was deliberately torched on the outskirts of the Waterside this morning.

A large plume of smoke was witnessed across the city after the incident in the Gobnascale area of the city.

One Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) fire appliance attended the incident on the Corrody Road after the force received a report of the fire shortly before 9 a.m.

"Firefighters dealt with a large quantity of building material and rubbish alight. Deliberate ignition. Incident was dealt with at 10.53 a.m.," a spokesperson confirmed.