Large sum of cash that fell off Derry vehicle still unclaimed

A large sum of money that may have fallen off the back of a farm vehicle in Derry earlier this year still has not been claimed, police in the city have confirmed.

Officers at Strand Road said on Thursday they were still trying to reunite the cash with its owner.

"A substantial amount of money was handed in on February 6, 2019 by an honest member of the public.

"Unfortunately we have very little information about where this money has come from, though possibly may have fallen off an agricultural vehicle travelling along Strand Road/ Culmore Road," the PSNI said.

The force have reissued an appeal to the owner to come forward.

"I imagine the owner of said cash would have been beside themselves though have never came to the station to report it missing!

"I know some time has elapsed but all other enquiries have proved fruitless.

"If you believe this is yours you can attend Strand Road enquiry office quoting CC593 06/02/2019 to discuss," the PSNI said.