Large swathes of Creggan in the dark, says Campbell

Large swathes of Derry’s biggest estate have been left in the dark due to defective street lights, according to a local councillor who has been in touch with TransportNI about the matter.

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell said he carried out a recent survey of street lighting outage problems and found five lights not working in the Inishcarn Road area alone.

This, he said, was replicated across a wide area of Creggan.

Colr. Campbell said he carried out the survey after being inundated with concerns about street lights not working right across the district to the south west of the city.

Colr. Campbell said: “Over the past number of weeks I received a large number of complaints about street lights across a wide area of Creggan not working and the obvious problems this was causing for local residents.

“The number of street lights not working was much larger than we anticipated.

“In one street alone on inspection we found five lights not working.”

Colr. Campbell encouraged anyone with any issues regarding street lighting to make them known to himself or a party colleague so that he can let the authorities know.

“I have been in contact with Transport NI and they have said that they will place these repairs on a waiting list.

“If any resident has issues about street lighting they should feel free to contact me and I will try and get the repairs carried out,” said Colr. Campbell.