Laser shone at aircraft landing in Derry - PSNI

Police have warned that those responsible for shining a laser at an aircraft as it was preparing to land at City of Derry Airport could have been responsible for a major catastrophe.

Police have also warned that those involved in activities can face being jailed for up to five years.

The warning was issued after police received reports of an aircraft recently been lasered from the Derry area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “While this may seem fun to some it can have serious and very real consequences.

“Firstly lasering an aircraft is incredibly dangerous. By lasering an aircraft you may dazzle or distract the pilot, it can cause temporary blindness, glaring, flash blindness and after images which can endanger both the crew and members of the public on the aircraft but also to those on the ground.

“As incidents are reported to air traffic control it can actually result in disruption to other flights.”

He also warned: “There are also specific offences in relation to lasering an aircraft.”

Endangering the safety of an aircraft carries a fine of up to £5,000 and/or imprisonment of up to five years, police said.

The spokesperson said: “Please think twice about purchasing lasers for yourself or family members. What seems like an innocent toy can have deadly consequences.”