Laser targeting passenger jet originated between Magheramason and Newbuildings, police believe

Police in Derry believe a laser directed at a passenger jet as it came into land at City of Derry Airport last Thursday originated somewhere between Newbuildings and Magheramason.

The PSNI said the targeting of the aeroplane, which was completing a flight from London to Derry at the time, could have had "terrible consequences".

Officers are appealing for information following the report of the laser being shone at the aircraft at 9. 45 p.m. on March 1 as the aircraft was inbound to CoDA from Stansted.



Sergeant Nick Rainey said: “This could have had terrible consequences, and I would ask anyone with information that could assist in our investigation to contact us.



"We believe the laser was shone from somewhere between the Magheramason and Newbuildings area. If you can help identify whoever was responsible, or have any relevant information, please contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1452 of 01/03/18.



"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”