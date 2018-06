A company associated with a well known North West pub has been ordered to be wound up.

A petition to wind up Sweeno McGinty's Limited, a company related to the eponymous Railway Street pub in Strabane, was tabled at the High Court in Belfast by an official receiver in April.

The petition was granted by the court under the Insolveny (Northern Ireland) Order 1989, on May 31, 2018, according to a notice published in this week's edition of the Belfast Gazette.