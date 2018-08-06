Leafair Community Fun Day to take place next Monday

Leafair Family Funday organisers are inviting the whole community to come together to celebrate bonding at its best.

Speaking ahead of the event next Monday, August 13, a spokesperson for the organisers said: “We will have our annual Family Funday, where it will once again be right in the heart of the community from 2pm to 5pm.

“Building on last year’s hugely successful event, the area will be transformed into a brilliant carnival atmosphere with activities for all the family.

“We will have the much loved kids carousel, and party bus and a dedicated 0-4 zone to keep the young ones entertained. There will be inflatables galore where the children can jump to the beat of the music, or for a quieter moment they can feed the animals at the kids farm.”

Peter McDonald has said: “The Family Funday gets better and better with each passing year with this years’ event promising to be a great day with activities that all the family can enjoy”.