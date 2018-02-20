Learning Disability workshops

The Western Trust is to host a series of events across the north-west urging local people with learning disabilities and their carers to air their views and suggestions on how services can be improved.

Adult Learning Disability Services within the Western Trust, together with partners in the Advisory Group, have been working to develop and improve the communications processes and involvement with service users and carers.

Following a number of Involvement workshops in the Spring and Autumn of 2017, an improvement strategy is being developed.

A series of follow-up events is now being co-ordinated in each local area will be led by independent facilitators, lasting for two hours each time.

The Derry workshops will take place at the Waterfoot Hotel on Wednesday, February 28 from 10am to 12 noon and again from 7pm to 9pm the same day.

The Limavady event will be held at Roe Park Hotel on Wednesday, March 7,from 7pm to 9pm.

The Fir Trees Hotel will be the venue for the Strabane workshop on Thursday, March 8, from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Rosaleen Harkin, Assistant Director of Adult Learning Disability Services, said she is very eager to see progress continue as the Western Trust strives to improve services which “will make a difference to service users and carers lives in real terms”.

“We have been making considerable progress with Adult Learning Disability Involvement, through our workshops and follow-up meetings,” she said.

“The response from service users and carers to ‘get involved’ has so far been very promising and we are eager to continue developing this.

“Again, I would also re-iterate that it is never too late to get involved. If you are interested in having your say, please come along to one of the events or complete and return one of our ‘Involvement’ forms, which can be accessed via our website.”

As part of the communications process, Adult Learning Disability Services in the Western Trust have launched a newsletter. Work is also currently underway to redevelop the Adult Learning Disability Services website.

The next stage in this process will be to gather further ideas and receive feedback on the progress made so far. Work will also progress on the role of the proposed Strategic Partnership Board.

The new-look newsletter can be accessed at: www.westerntrust.hscni.net/services/2024.htm