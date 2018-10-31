Learning Pool creates 20 new jobs

Derry company Learning Pool, a leading provider of online learning for global organisations, is continuing to expand, doubling office space at its Derry headquarters in the historic City Factory and announcing the creation of 20 new jobs.

The company currently employs 140 people throughout Northern Ireland, Scotland and the United Kingdom.

One of Derry’s great digital success stories, Learning Pool was founded in 2006 by its CEO, Paul McElvaney and today provides online learning services to more than 550 organisations globally, working with companies such as New Look, Tesco, Jurys Inn and Specsavers.

Most recently Learning Pool announced that it had been selected by the Football Association to support the delivery of a world-leading football education programme by 2020.

The new jobs are being created in business development; technology and software development; finance; human resources; learning design; graphic design and customer success.

McElvaney says the new jobs are being created to support Learning Pool’s continuing investment in innovation and new product development.

“Our success to date has been built on revolutionising learning and development across organisations, giving employees the freedom to undertake training and development courses online, at times convenient to them.

“We’re continuing to innovate and are working on some exciting next generation products. These new roles will help us to build on our commitment to deliver innovative solutions and an excellent quality service to the two million people we expect to train in 2019.”

Louise McElvaney, Director of People and Performance explains that Learning Pool provides its employees with great support and successful candidates will be able to work in Derry or in any of Learning Pool’s offices in Belfast, Hamilton (Scotland) and Nottingham (UK).

“We’re recruiting across all departments, from graphic design to software development and successful candidates can expect an impressive remuneration reflective of the roles”, she says.

“This drive represents a fantastic opportunity to join Learning Pool’s award-winning team and we’re excited about our plans to integrate our new people and support them on their journey. Whether it’s preparing our customers for new and emerging technologies, gamification in e-learning, or the very latest in next generation learning systems, Learning Pool is leading the way and our team is the driving force, making it all possible.”

Ciara Deery, a recently promoted member of the customer care team, said today of her experience: “I was over the moon when I was given the opportunity to work with one of the fastest growing tech companies in the UK. My confidence has rocketed, and I’ve grown as a person in every respect, all thanks to the fantastic support and opportunities to further my career. I’m looking forward to my next challenge, as a learning consultant, building on our reputation as providing a world- class service to our customers.”

Carlyle Cardinal Ireland invested in Learning Pool in 2016 and has supported Learning Pool’s growth including its acquisitions of e-learning companies MindClick in the UK and MediaCorp in Scotland. The company recently announced annual revenues have increased more than 40% year on year.

Learning Pool is Learning Pool has been recognised by the Deloitte Fast 50, as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Ireland and the UK in each of the last eight years.

The company has also been awarded the Gold Investors in People, been listed in the Sunday Times Best Companies to work for and received the Customer Focus Award at the Institute of Customer Service.

For more information on the roles available and to apply visit www.learningpool.com/jobs.